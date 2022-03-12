The United Arab Emirates government has announced a $85 million(approximately shs30.4billion) package of humanitarian aid to the Horn of Africa.

The humanitarian aid which will be donated by the UAE government in collaboration with the Famine Relief Fund will be disbursed to several agencies including the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Commenting about the donation, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said his government attaches great importance to the stability of the Horn of Africa.

“The impact of climate change on the region has intensified the humanitarian situation. Therefore, the commitment we have made today will ensure that humanitarian agencies are better equipped to support the regions that need immediate assistance,” bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said.

He noted that UAE’s contribution will build on the work of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Khalifa Foundation, which includes a series of air bridge flights and a relief ship to provide assistance to people affected by drought in Horn of Africa countries like Somalia.

The developments comes on the backdrop of UAE emerging as a peace, development and stability global power after the West has always been accused of instigating conflicts in several parts of the world.

On Thursday, UAE condemned the Houthi terrorist militias’ attempt to attack civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia with a booby-trapped drone, which was intercepted by Saudi defence forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE said that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militias reflect blatant disregard for not only international laws but norms.

MoFAIC urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop the recurrent acts that threaten the security and safety of civilians and urged the international community to support measures taken by the Arab Coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to stop the Houthis from targeting civilian objects.

“We should deter threats to countries in the region,” the minister said.

The United Arab Emirates reiterated in the statement its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and underscored its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The UAE also underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities, stressing that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.