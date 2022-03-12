Radio Hot 100FM discontinued their broadcast on their known frequency 100.9MHz effective Friday 11th March 2022, bringing their 20 years of service to the Radio Industry in Uganda to a cold end.

According to a statement from the Radio’s management, the time has come for them to move on to different ways of serving the audience, “using newer and more efficient platforms”.

“Platforms that increase engagement and value,” the statement reads.

The station will reach out to advertisers to ensure that contractual obligations and reconciliations are done.

“We do thank you for the support through the years, and for the confidence, you placed in Hot100,” the statement continues.

Hot100 FM management does not detail the reasons for their exit but sources within tell Nile Post that the station was bought off.

At the end of Last year, there was a rumor that the radio would be closing following years of persistent failure to break even. The radio however survived, despite its presenters deserting to join other stations.