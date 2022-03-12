Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into a fire incident that led to the death of two children.

The incident happened on Thursday March 10, 2022 at about 9pm in Kifamba Zone Makindye Kampala city.

Luke Owoyesigyire the deputy spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police said the Police fire prevention and rescue services responded at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

He explained that investigations have shown that Nanono Faridah a resident of Kifamba locked her two children Babirye Nabaka 4 and Ssembatya Karim 2 in her single room to go fetch water

“Unfortunately, a fire started and the two children were burnt beyond recognition,”he said in a statement.

Owoyesigyire said the remains of these children have been taken to the city mortuary Mulago as investigations continue.