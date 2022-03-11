Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake was on Thursday removed as a Parliament Commissioner after being found guilty of misconduct over his abusive tweets directed towards the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Zaake was sent to Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline for investigation and on Thursday, the committee chairperson and Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu presented a report that found the legislator guilty of misconduct.

“In his own words, he was shocked and deeply hurt by the remarks made by the Deputy Speaker. Hon. Zaake could have raised a substantive motion to question the conduct and remarks made by the Rt. Hon. Speaker. It is therefore, the committee’s view that his conduct was not proper and amounted to misbehavior and misconduct as a Member of Parliament,”Katuntu told parliament on Thursday.

Consequently, the House adopted the majority report as authored by Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline.

Later, Rukiga County MP, Roland Ndyomugyenyi proposed that the House amends the majority committee report to find that Zaake is unfit to hold the position of the Commissioner of Parliament and be relieved of the duties to “safeguard the sanctity of the House.”

Vote

Following the majority report, a section of opposition legislators led by Butambala District Woman MP, Aisha Kabanda disagreed with Katuntu’s committee.

She insisted that Zaake is innocent but urged that the legislator apologises.

“lt is the committee’s considered view that this House finds him innocent of this complaint. The committee recommends that Hon Zaake Francis apologizes to the House. We recommend reconciliation between the parties involved in the matter for smooth running of Parliament and avoidance of unnecessary tension,”Kabanda said.

However, parliament didn’t adopt the minority report.

Consequently, Bardege-Layibi Division legislator, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi moved a motion under section 5 of the Administration of Parliament Act for a resolution to remove Zaake from Parliamentary Commission.

Shortly before the vote, a section of MPs led by the Leader of Opposition walked out of Parliament in protest.

However, this never stopped parliament to continue with its business and consequently, a total of 155 legislators voted to remove Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission, whereas only two voted against the move .

Consequently, Zaake was removed as a Commissioner of Parliament.

He was also ordered to apologise to the deputy Speaker, Anita Among within a period of one week.