A section of the ruling NRM party leaders in Kampala have asked government to come to the support of David Ssenfuka whose herbal medicine cures cancer and diabetes

Ssenfuka recently told journalists that he has failed to get government support in terms of more funding for research and clearance of his herbal cure.

Speaking on Friday, former KCCA deputy speaker and former councilor for Nakawa Bruhan Byaruhanga said they had been touched by Ssenfuka’s cries for assistance , prompting them to add voices on those rallying support for the herbalist.

“Aware of the difficulties that diabetes and cancer have caused not only to our local population but world over, we feel that we owe each other a duty of removing doubts in light of such a significant discovery of a cure for these feared diseases. We now add our voices to the outcries already made for certification of Ssenfuka’s herbal novelties,”Byaruhanga , who was the NRM flagbearer in the Nakawa mayoral race in the just concluded general election.

He said that such discoveries like for Ssenfuka ought to be celebrated by the country in form of support to ensure it is further developed to benefit all citizens.

“President Museveni put aside a special budget to support science and innovations and Ssenfuka is one of those who are befitting for this money. We must not wait for our researchers to threaten to take their innovations in other countries and we rush to help them. It is high time we supported Ssenfuka as a country.”

The Lubaga division NRM chairperson, Justine Buchana said it is appaling that people like Ssenfuka whose innovations are meant to solve some of the biggest problems in the world are not assisted.

“Many people have come out to testify that they were healed by Ssenfuka’s herbal cure. Which other evidence do we need? If government can support many other people, why not Ssenfuka whose innovation concerns the health of every citizen,”Buchana said.

The group noted that it is high time President Museveni intervened to ensure Ssenfuka is assisted in all possible ways.

“It is our duty as NRM to blow the trumpet of hope for the hopeless and spell courage to the fearful that a cure exists in our country and discovered under the NRM regime. Given that no battle has ever defeated NRM and our leader President Museveni having manifested exceptional qualities of saving us the cruelty of Covid, it is high time this innovator is assisted, “Bruhan Byaruhanga noted.