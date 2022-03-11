International Hospital Kampala has today opened up a new outpatient department that they say will take up to 15000 patients per month.

Speaking during the official opening on Friday, the International Medical Group CEO Shukhmeet Sandhu whereas the old outpatient department had been constructed a number of years, with time, the number of patients had increased and could not be accommodated well.

“The current outpatient department has been here many years and was found wanting in terms of capacity. We had four rooms and was not ideal for patient flow and safety. The number of outpatients has increased with time. The old OPD cares for 8000 patients per month but the new one can take up to 15000 patients,” Sandhu told journalists.

He noted that the construction of a new outpatient department followed complaints from clients and consequently responded to their feedback.

“In the new outpatient department, we have 11 rooms that will take care of a bigger number of patients. We realized there was need to be contemporary, modern and progressive by constructing a new outpatient department.”

Joel Oroni, the IHK General Manager said the new outpatient department is suitable for minor surgery procedures and has got access to a wide range of doctors and medicines as the hospital responds to advancement in technology and changes in the medical world.

“It will also provide outpatient consultations by the general practitioners or a specialist medical practitioner. The new outpatient department is suitable for minor surgical procedures, ideal for accident related emergencies and will curate a database of medical history and research depending on the frequency of one’s visits,” Oroni said.

“The new facility will also serve as a training ground for medical, para-medical, nursing staff and future doctors.”

According to officials from IHK, the new facility will also be a point of service for a variety of specialties including general surgeries, breast health and breast surgery; orthopedics, neurosurgery, ear, nose and throat surgery, urology, cardiology, nephrology, ophthalmology, nutrition and plastic surgery among others.