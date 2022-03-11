The general secretary of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Ramadhan Mugalu has said that the Gaddafi National Mosque has developed cracks and is in need of urgent renovation.

Mugalu told journalists said that he had been informed by reputable engineers that massive structures like the Gaddafi mosque settle on the ground and start developing cracks ten years after their completion.

“Technically it is advised that renovation should immediately be done otherwise it can easily cause serious damage to the building,” Mugalu said while addressing the monthly media briefing in his office at the UMSC headquarters in Old Kampala.

He revealed that UMSC had already worked out a mechanism on how the restoration works will be carried out as was agreed upon in the protocol between UMSC and World Islamic Call Society (WICS) during reign of the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi.

“We all know what has happened to our brothers in Libya since the demise of President Gaddafi,” Mugalu noted.

He said in 2016, President Museveni visited UMSC headquarters and took notice of the cracks and promised to fund the renovation works through the UPDF construction brigade.

He used the same briefing to inform the wider public about the ongoing UMSC Constitution Amendment exercise, saying it is moving on smoothly.

Mugalu explained that the commissioners who were divided into four teams each covering two regions in the entire country have so far registered overwhelming support from Muslims who are willingly submitting their proposals on the proposed constitutional amendment.

“There is no hidden agenda in the amendment of the constitution as a small section of Muslims were alleging,” he said.