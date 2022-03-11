Political activist and author Norman Tumuhimbise and at least 8 other journalists and staff of Alternative DigiTalks, an online based media platform were on Thursday afternoon arrested, and whisked away in a “drone” following a military raid at their offices in Makindye.

The development came at a time when Tumuhimbise, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Alternative Movement non profit group was planning to launch his new book titled “Liars and Accomplices” on March 30, 2022.

The book highlights the excesses, corruption and human rights violations of the Ugandan government since 1986 when President Museveni took over power.

According to lawyer Eron Kiiza, the journalists and other staff that were arrested with the activist are: Mukose Arnold Anthony, Faridah Bikobete, Jeremiah Mukiibi, Kato Tumusiime, Lillian Luwedde, Teangel Nabukeera, Rodgers Turyahabwe and Jeje Wabyona.

“They are currently being held at the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka,” Kiiza said.

Another source said that he was heading back to the Alternative DigiTalks offices having moved out earlier, only to find military stationed at the place.

The source also told this website that he tried calling his colleagues who were in office but non of them could pick up.

“I was scared, I did not know what was happening. I tried calling them but non of them was picking, and now their phones are off,” the source said.

The Nile Post has seen a video taken by this source, showing military stationed outside the offices of Alternative Movement, which also houses Alternate DigiTalks in Makindye.

Our efforts to get a comment from security however proved futile, as our endless calls and messages went unanswered by the time of writing this report.

Tumuhimbise’s arrest comes at a time when Uganda is still facing criticism both within and abroad, over the arrest and torture of Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, another author for his criticism of Museveni leadership.

Kakwenza, who has since fled to Germany, was arrested in December 2021 and resurfaced a month later with wounds on his back and lower body. He told media that he had been tortured while in incarceration, something the security deny.