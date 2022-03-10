The State House Anti -Corruption Unit has arrested a Masindi Resident State Attorney for receiving shs1.5 million to facilitate the “killing” of a defilement case against a man.

According to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Charles Bwiiso was arrested in a joint operation with police after being tipped that the State Attorney had asked shs3 million from persons some people to be able to kill the defilement case by closing the file.

It is reported that whereas the State Attorney demanded for shs3 million as the bribe from the suspect’s family, they pleaded with him so as to pay shs1.5 million, an amount they said they could afford.

The family subsequently reported the matter to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit that planted operatives near the State Attorney’s office.

“Bwiiso was caught red handed receiving a deposit of shs1.5 million from the suspects’ family.”

He has since been arrested.

Background

The Nile Post has learnt that a case of defilement was reported to Masindi Police Station vide CRB 149/2022 against Joseph Arinaitwe but for more than 10 days, the suspect was never arraigned before court to answer charges of aggravated defilement.

However, Airnaitwe’s family and that of the victim agreed to settle the matter out of court and a reconciliation and to this, an agreement was written including a request to the Resident State Attorney to withdraw the matter .

When the request was made to Bwiiso, he demanded for shs3 million from the family of the suspect to ensure he closes the case file but the family negotiated up to shs1.5 million.

In the meantime, the family reported the matter to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and a team of detectives was sent to Masindi to lay a bait so as to lure the State Attorney.

Meanwhile, a shs1 million bribe was delivered and duly received by the State Attorney in his office and he immediately wrote a letter to the District Criminal Investigations Division(CID) officer directing him to submit the file for further legal advise since the families had settled the issue .

He was consequently arrested.