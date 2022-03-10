National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has said that they are not concerned by Democratic Party president general, Norbert Mao’s Twitter storm and attack against them.

Rubongoya said that as NUP, they are focusing on their struggle to dislodge President Museveni from Plot 1 and have no time for naysayers.

The NUP secretary general made these remarks while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Thursday.

“Our (NUP) concern is not about the attacks by Norbert Mao. It is about what we are doing to bring about change. It is clear he is pursuing a certain agenda,” Rubongoya said.

Rubongoya said that NUP and DP are clearly fighting different struggles since President Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba came out to publicly praise the DP boss.

Mao, while appearing on the same show earlier on Wednesday said that his fight with NUP stems from the “hypocrisy” of the Kamwokya based party.

The DP man said that he is not going to sit and allow Ugandans to create another dictator in Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, who he referred to as a “demi-god” that does not want to be criticised.

Rubongoya however said that this is not true, because Kyagulanyi accepts criticism, even in their own internal meetings.

“I heard Nobert Mao call Hon. Kyagulanyi a demi-god, but if there’s a person who has been criticised by all kinds of people in this country, it is Hon. Kyagulanyi. Even us who work closely with him disagree with him sometimes in meetings,” Rubongoya said.

Rubongoya said that most of the documents that Mao is referring to in his claims against NUP are things that they posted themselves and his arguments hold no water.

“The people of Uganda have real issues to deal with, prices of commodities are high, we have a rigged election we still want answers about then you have a person come to divert the attention of the people of Uganda,” he added.