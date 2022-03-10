A critically endangered species of bat has been discovered in Rwanda’s Nyungwe Forest after last being sighted 40 years ago.

The consortium which made the discovery, led by Bat Conservation International, first found the pair of Hill’s Horshoe Bats in a cave in 2019, but took three years to verify that it was the species.

The bat, distinguished by what are described as “comical” facial features, had been feared extinct, and was listed as critically endangered last year.

Nyungwe park rangers have now installed detectors which “eavesdrop” on the nightly flights of the bats. The dense Rwandan rainforest is also home to endangered mountain gorillas.

Source: BBC