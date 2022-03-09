Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the authorities to re-register all motorbike taxi operators following public outrage over an attack on a woman in her car in the capital, Nairobi.

A video showed the woman – from Zimbabwe – being stripped of her clothes and groped as she screamed for help.

It is believed taxi drivers, locally known as boda-bodas, descended on the woman’s car to intimidate her after an accident.

The incident happened on Friday on Wangari Maathai Road, named after Kenya’s late renowned feminist and ecologist and the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The police say they have arrested the motorcycle riders involved, who are due to be arraigned in court. At least 100 motorcycles have also been impounded.

Earlier on Tuesday, women held street protests in the capital, Nairobi, to condemn the incident and other cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

Kenya’s Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i said he was shocked and disgusted by the incident.

Source: BBC