Following the announcement of Vumbula Uganda Festival, the excitement has since grown amongst countless Ugandans as they can’t wait to throng Uganda Museum to celebrate our beautiful country, Uganda.

The latest is that the organizers have added, Jose Chameleone and Spice Diana on the already huge line up of great performers.

“Well, tourism is broad, and music is one of those keys aspects that can sell and position our country as the best tourism destination, that’s why we found it fit to bring Jose Chameleone and Spice Diana to headline the festival. Jose Chameleone is a living legendary who put a strong to Uganda’s music foundation and there was no better way to celebrate Uganda than with him, and ofcourse Spice Diana who is representing our country in many aspects” – asserted Sebulime Peter alias Demo Riley, the CEO Vumbula Uganda Festival.

Some of the other acts anticipated to perform include; Troops Band (Chagga, Henry Tigan and Tuff B), Ykee Benda, Coco Finger, Angella Katatumba, Keneth Mugabi, Azizi Azion, Kimaru Kadodi Troupe, Dj Roja, Dvj Mercypro, Dj Alisha and lots more.

The festival brings together all the tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate Uganda’s beauty, culture, music, heritage, and her uniqueness in all aspects.

It’ll showcase the key tourism products that Uganda has to offer, and its main exhibitor; Uganda Museum, and other relevant tourism stakeholders will also exhibit a wide range of other tourism and cultural products to revelers, and this will be baked with some epic live band performances from Uganda’s top musicians, deejays, cultural troupes, and lots more.

The entrance fee is UGX 50,000 (which comes with a free Nile Special Can), and the festival is powered by Nile Special, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife And Antiquities, Roke Telkom, TotalEnergies and National Forestry Authority.

For reservations call; 0700743505/077778792.