Democratic Party (DP) president general Nobert Mao has said that he will not sit to watch as Ugandans create another “dictator” in National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Mao said that Ugandans who support Kyagulanyi want to make him untouchable, something that he will not allow to happen.

Mao made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze show on Wednesday.

“How can a dictator remove a dictator? A person who does not want to be criticised, you see, actually citizens create a dictator. Ugandans created Museveni as a dictator, now they are claiming that he is a problem. I am not going to accept Ugandans to create a Kyagulanyi as a dictator,” Mao said.

Mao said that the same people who are making the NUP president to “grow wings” will be the same people who will complain tomorrow if he becomes President of Uganda, and turns out dictatorial.

“Let us build institutions, let’s have very clear laws and let us accept that it is okay to disagree,” Mao noted.

For over a month now, Mao has been “exposing flaws” in NUP leadership via his Twitter account, accusing them of being “hypocrites”.

Speaking to NBS, the DP president said that he will continue to tell Ugandans the truth about Kyagulanyi and his party.

“First and foremost, I am telling them that they can tell lies about me, but me I will tell the truth about them. I don’t mind,” Mao added.

Mao added that over ten years ago, he wrote an article about the politics of disrespect, intolerance and the politics of insults which is what NUP is currently thriving on.

“Its headquarters are in Kamwokya for now. They are very intolerant,” he said.