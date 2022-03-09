Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao has said that he is ready to become the sacrifice for a better Uganda by further exposing the “hypocrisy” of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mao said that for all his life, he has always resisted domination and anyone who thinks that he can bully him into silence is wasting time.

Mao made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Wednesday.

“For long, I have been having this information about this party (NUP). The gestation period for my ideas which I am now unleashing, is very long. These are ideas that have been burning inside me for long, I am ready to be a martyr for a better Uganda,” Mao said.

The DP boss has since last month been involved in an online battle with sections of opposition supporters, following his attack on NUP leaders.

His twitter rant has rattled feathers in the opposition, with many stakeholders asking themselves what Mao’s endgame is.

Speaking to NBS, Mao said that his tweets “show disappointment, not anger.”

“It’s like when an ‘A’ student gets an ‘F’. This is Uganda. We must deal with the questions we’ve been avoiding,” Mao said.

Mao also likened his twitter storm to a story of Jesus in the Bible, when Jesus ‘lost it’ after he found business being conducted in the temple.

“In everybody’s life, there’s a point of no return, and you must draw a red line. I don’t mind being judged, but I hope to be judged rightly,” he said.

Asked on why he doesn’t lead the way and hold talks with NUP instead of ranting on social media, Mao said he has always believed in dialogue but the challenge is that NUP does not want to talk.

“I am willing to meet NUP leaders, including Hon. Kyagulanyi, but they don’t want to talk. They want to destroy Mao. Do you see what NUP supporters say on twitter?” he said.