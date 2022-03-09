SafeBoda and Cinemax have partnered to produce a production dubbed the Orange Vibes, a weekly cinema experience for customers, that will take place every Thursday at Cinemax, Acacia Mall.

The Orange Vibes is a special treat for moviegoers who, for the first time, will be able to enjoy movies at half price.

Acram Juuko, Cinemax’s Public Relations Manager says that the partnership is geared towards rewarding customers with exclusive access to the best movie experience in town at pocket-friendly prices.

“Every Thursday (starting March 10) customers will be paying only Shs 7000 to enjoy movies as long as they are using the SafeBoda app. In order to bring convenience, we have partnered with SafeBoda to give more options to our customers to pay for our services with ease,” Juuko said.

Ricky Rapa Thompson, the SafeBoda co-founder & Director of Operations welcomed the partnership.

“I am delighted to join hands with one of Uganda’s premier cinemas to launch this offer where moviegoers will be able to enjoy discounted movies using the most affordable payment option. I encourage everyone to download the SafeBoda app and enjoy the Orange Vibes every Thursday,” Thompson said.

From the time SafeBoda acquired a National Payments Services license, it has quickly transformed into Uganda’s biggest super app offering a range of services.