Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary proceedings by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for displaying the letter “Z” on the podium next to a Ukrainian rival in Qatar. But what does the symbol mean?
In Russia, the “Z” is fast becoming seen as a staunchly pro-war symbol of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been sported by politicians, seen on the sides of cars, vans and advertising hoardings – as well as daubed on bus shelters. It has even been used by Serbs at pro-Russian demonstration in Belgrade. Photographs have been widely shared on social media.
Source: BBC
Leave a Reply