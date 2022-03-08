First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is also the Commander of the Land Forces has announced his retirement from the Ugandan army.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement,” Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Tuesday.

He said he was satisfied with what he has achieved in the 28 years he has served in the UPDF.

“Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday.”

Gen Muhoozi was born on 24 April 1974 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to Museveni who has been President since 1986.

As a child, Gen Muhoozi attended schools in Tanzania, Kenya and Sweden when his father became President of Uganda, he returned to attend schools including Kampala Parents School Kings College Buddo and St. Mary’s College Kisubi

He started military training in 1994 after he left high school and later attended the University of Nottingham from 1996 till 1998.

Muhoozi formally joined the UPDF 1999 before being admitted at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where he graduated in 2000.

He also joined the Egyptian Military Academyfor company and battalion command course.

Muhoozi also attended the Kalama Armoured Warfare Training School, in Kabamba, Mubende District and in 2007 he joined the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and graduated in 2008.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of Major General in May 2016 shortly after the presidential elections.

In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General which meant that in a space of 20 years, Muhoozi has risen from the rank of sergeant to Lt General, an unprecedented feat in Uganda’s military history.

What next?

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has on several occasions been rumoured to habour presidential ambitions but he has not come out to admit it.

In 2016, speaking shortly after promotion to the rank of Major General, Muhoozi Kainerugaba denied habouring presidential ambitions.

“I am very happy in the military and in case I wanted to join politics, I know the procedures to go through. As you heard, I don’t have the ambition to be president. I am very happy being in the military and that is where I intend to stay for some time,” he told journalists.

He consequently quashed the Muhoozi project claims.

However, developments in the past few years have suggested otherwise, with analysts indicating that the message is clear that Lt Gen Muhoozi is eyeing the top most seat in the country.

By announcing the retirement, many say the ambitions have taken shape.

Whereas he has announced retirement from the army, it remains to be seen when the official retirement ceremony will be held.