Police in Kiryadongo is in a hunt for a driver of FUSO registration number UAL192U who knocked dead a Spanish journalist and her driver in a head on collision along Kampala-Gulu highway on Monday evening.

The journalist has been identified as Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya, aged 33. She has been commonly known as Sumy Sadurni on social media.

The PRO Traffic and Road Safety, ASP Faridah Nampiima confirmed the accident and said that it happened around 2030 hrs on Monday.

Nampiima said in the statement that the Sarduni was in company of her driver, Thomas Mugisha aged 42 years in a Rav4 vehicle reg. number UAS597U, and they both died at the scene of the accident.

“The Police at Chopelwo valley along Kampala- Gulu highway in Kiryadongo District registered a head on collision accident, that claimed lives of two people,” ASP Nampiima confirmed.

By press time, the bodies of the deceased had been conveyed to Kiryadongo Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the FUSO was still on the run and the Traffic Police PRO had noted that efforts were underway to have him arrested.

Sadurni, has been a renown freelance photojournalist in Kampala, where she worked with the International Press Association of Uganda among other international media houses, including AFP Photo.

She has been mourned by friends on social media, who said that it is “absolutely heartbreaking” to continue losing young people in road carnage at such a rate.

Nicholas Bamulazeki, a photo journalist said that Sarduni gave him his first opportunity to work with AFP, and called for a serious campaign to reduce road carnage in Uganda.

“We need a serious campaign to reduce on road carnage in this country, until you loss someone close to you , it will seem as a joke,” Bamulanzeki said.

Journalist Joseph Beyanga is currently involved in a 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi to bring attention to the need to make Uganda’s roads safer. Under the Joe Walker campaign with the hashtag #StayinyourLane, Beyanga encourages motorists to be more considerate users of the road.