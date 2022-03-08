Launched in 2021, Denis Onyango expressed his compassionate side by launching the Denis Onyango Masinde Foundation (DOMF).

The former Uganda Cranes captain launched the foundation with the sole purpose of giving back to the people, to make a change, as deeply rooted in the desire to put smiles on many children, youth, and women every once in a while, especially those going through economic and social hardships.

As you can recall, Onyango was named brand ambassador for the premium betting company Gal Sport Betting. They as part of their activations worked with Nivana and Pepsi partnered with him at the friendly match that was held in Busia back then in December 2021.

In the game between Onyango’s Best XI and Busia Select Side, the match was attended by the locals and some famous names including award-winning singer Eddy Kenzo, and former Sundowns Captain Kennedy Mweene; who not only dug deep into their pockets to give back to the people of the area, donated mattresses, Mama Value Kit Packs and thereafter took part in the Masanafu Hospital Painting launch.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day, Gal Sport Betting; is one of the companies that are championing women and putting them first.

In all of the firm’s 25 branches, the gender ratios stand at 70% Female 30% Male at staff level whereas Top Management is made up of 33% Female heading the Key Strategic departments (Operations, Customer service & HR), at Branch Manager level, the ratios stand at Female: Male ratio: 60:40 (60% Female, 40% Male) and Cashiers are at 60:40 Female: Male Ratio.

While remarking on why GSB chooses to take this direction, the Brand Manager, Kigula Paul says, “We are intentional with our support for equality and empowerment across the board. In line with international efforts geared towards women empowerment especially in the working environment, Gal Sport Betting walks the talk by nurturing the women in our company into key management positions across the operations. It is very visible when you visit the office or our branches. The numbers speak for themselves.”

