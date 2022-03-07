Hariss International, under their brand Riham, has unveiled its first line of confectionery products.

The company said the confectionery products conform to their mission of providing a range of value-added convenient food and beverages to their customers at competitive prices through product development and modernisation.

The new product line comprise Lollipops; Fruit drops, refreshing breath mints, gums, and hard-boiled sweets.

They come in flavours such as: Chocolate, Strawberry, Lemon, Ginger, Watermelon, Passion, Caramello, and so much more.

“All the Riham sweets brands are certified by UNBS and have been pivoted from being adventure-themed to creating moments of excitement and sweetness,” the firm said.

The possibilities are limitless in our continuous efforts to grow the Riham brand. And we hope to unleash more sweet brands before the end of 2022.

The sweets are available at retail outlets, supermarkets, and depots countrywide.