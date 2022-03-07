Police has cautioned all road users to be extra careful while using the roads as accident cases continue to rise.

This follows a report by police released on Monday, indicating that 89 people lost their lives in accidents in one week, between February 28 and March 5, 2022.

In the same week, a total of 414 accidents occurred of which 75 were fatal, 226 serious while 113 were minor.

During this period, there were 404 accident victims and out of these 89 people died while 315 sustained injuries.

According to the directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, ASP Faridah Nampiima, the region of Kampala North registered the highest number of deaths due to accidents (9) while 41 were injured.

Mbarara registered 8 deaths, Mityana highway 7 deaths, Greater Bushenyi registered 6 deaths, Lugazi, Soroti, Tororo, kmp South and Kampala Metropolitan East all registered 5 deaths among others.

Nampiima appealed to all road users to use the roads with due care in order to curb the rising accidents in the country.

“We remind all road users that road safety begins with you. Avoid behaviours that would lead you to miss use the road. We expect every road user to be considerate to each other,” Nampiima said.

She also warned school operators against using unlicensed vehicles to load children to and from schools.

“School operators who are using saloon cars as school vans and over load children yet such vehicles are not licensed for this duty are strongly warned to stop it with immediate effect,” Nampiima warned.

She warned that traffic police will impound these vehicles and inconvenience children and the parents.

Operations on EPS defaulters heightened

Nampiima has noted that operations on EPS defaulters are continuing adding that traffic police has stepped up speed starting Monday, March 7.

According to her, this is due to the reports received by the directorate that after opening up the economy, the drivers are not respecting the speed limits.

“All drivers with pending eps tickets are reminded to clear them to avoid any inconveniences,” she noted.