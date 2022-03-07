President Museveni has called for unity among believers in Kumi as the diocese’s new bishop was enthroned to end the two year impasse.

The impasse started in November 2020 when Rev Charles Oode Okunya was consecrated as the Bishop of Kumi by the House of Bishops in the Church of Uganda but was nullified after the Church found out that he had falsified his age to be able to elected Bishop.

Okunya petitioned court challenging the nullification of his election by the High Court dismissed his petitioned.

Consequently, Bishop Charles Odurkami was appointed by the leadership of the Anglican Church as the caretaker of Kumi Diocese.

He at one time organized a function where he was to consecrate himself as the Bishop of Kumi Diocese but Police intervened as dispersed the crowd.

However, over the weekend, Rev.Okwii Esakhan Michael who was chosen by the House of Bishops was consecrated as the second Bishop of Kumi ata function St.Philip’s Cathedral, Ngora.

The consecration attended by hundreds of people and different leaders was preceded by reading of the minutes at which the Bishop elect was chosen by the House of Bishops.

The citation of the minutes read in part that the house of Bishops had elected Rev.Okwii to be chief shepherd on February, 9, 2022.

Flanked by his wife Christine Okwii and children, and a host of other Church leaders, Bishop Okwii’s acceptance of responsibility with the words “so help me God” was met with loud chants and cheers from the faithful.

Vice President Jessica Alupo was in attendance as Chief guest, representing President Museveni.

The president said he was happy to see a man of God take an oath of spiritual importance and service to the people of God.

“This is an important occasion where we are witnessing not just a usual ceremony, but an event where men of God humble themselves before Him to be commissioned to spiritual tasks that supersede their mental and physical ability, heeding to a call of duty,” he said.

Museveni also commended and appreciated the church leadership for serving in challenging times of recovery from the effects of the pandemic, saying only God can give the will and strength to manage all pressures.

The president also hailed the relationship between the church and the NRM party, saying the church has seen development of communities at the grassroot level and has been a torch bearer in bringing forth socio-economic liberation of people’s mindsets towards change.

“Through the church, traditional barriers to development have been broken and others altered for the welfare of communities.”

He encouraged the church to spread the gospel of wealth creation and prosperity that government has been proclaiming over the years.

“Uganda’s economy has been transformed to a level where the country will be self- sufficient and achieve sustainable growth in the near future.”

The Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu congratulated Bishop Okwii for taking on this challenging assignment saying that “the diocese of Kumi has had two years of unrest” and will need all help from government and everyone in all aspects.

Archbishop Kazimba also appealed for increased partnership with government where the church continues to access different government initiatives and inputs for the socio- economic transformation.

“I urge you to preach the gospel, do church work of reconciliation and work towards transformation and prosperity. Live a life of integrity and respect the call of canonical obedience.”

He also called upon the Bishop to work with Christians in advancing the work of God but also appealed to Christians to forget the past and work for the church of Christ.

In his remarks, the caretaker of the Diocese- Rt.Rev.John Charles Odurkami highlighted a number of challenges, saying it was not easy.

“I almost gave up, but God called,” the caretaker bishop said, before ceremoniously handing over the Bishop for installation, a ceremony presided over by the most Rev.Dr.Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda.

Bishop Okwii, who was born in 1965 to a Catholic father and Anglican mother and was baptized in the Catholic faith later received training in the Anglican faith where he converted to, in 1988.

In his first message as newly enthroned, the Bishop preached peace and unity, calling on everyone to forge ways as Christ would do.

President Museveni donated a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, which was handed over by Vice President Alupo.