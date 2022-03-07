President Yoweri Museveni has issued tough guidelines in which he banned all land evictions all over the country that are carried out without the consent of the respective District Security Committees (DSC).

In a February 28, 2022, letter to the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, Museveni used his powers under Article 98(1) and 99(1) of the Constitution that enjoins him to ensure good governance and protect the Constitution to stop any evictions that are not given greenlight by the DSCs.

“No eviction should be allowed to take place in a district without the consent and direct observation of the District Security Committee (DSC), chaired by the Resident District Commissioners/Resident City Commissioners and direct consultation with the Minister of Lands,” Museveni said in the directives.

The president however warned that if an illegal eviction happens, the members of the District Security Committee will all be held responsible and action will be taken against them.

He, however, excluded the UPDF representatives who he said may not be in the know of the substance of the issues involved.

In the same communication, the president requested the Chief Justice to prevail upon the Justices and Magistrates who “violate the Constitution by illegally evicting people in collusion with land grabbers”.

The president further directed the Minister of Lands to inform the Attorney General about such abuses by judicial officers so that legal action can be taken against them.

In 2013, President Museveni said government had then banned further land evictions and ordered the repossession of land by those who were evicted.

However, despite the then directive, a number of illegal evictions have happened under the watch og police which is in most cases used to enforce the evictions.

The ministers for lands including Judith Nabakooba and the state minister, Sam Mayanja have since their appointment tried to deal with the issue of land evictions but since the problem is widespread, only a tip of the iceberg has been touched.

Minister Sam Mayanja has of recent been moving around the country asking potential victims to resist any land grabbers.