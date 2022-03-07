Police have arrested 13 members of the criminal gang that operates on boda bodas to terrorise members of the public, especially foreigners who they target for their cash.

Last week, a CCTV camera video was released showing the gang members pouncing on Dawit Kasa, a diplomat at the Ethiopian Embassy in Kampala in broad day light.

In an incident that happened on February 25,2022, along Price Charles Drive in Kololo, Kasa who was carrying a bag on a boda boda was sandwiched by the gang that intercepted the motorcycle he was moving on and beat him.

Whereas he sought assistance from nearby boda bodas who he thought could help, these also pounced on him and eventually his bag that contained shs2.8 million, laptop and phones were stolen before the gang members jumped on their boda bodas and vanished in thin air.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga noted that an operation carried out by the Police Flying Squad has led to the arrest of 13 gang members, including the ring leaders.

“A total of 13 gang members including Abdulrahman Bakata alias Pancho and Gordon Ssegirinya have been arrested by the Flying Squad who have intensified their operations targeting the gang. Since their arrest, there hasn’t been any attacks and robberies,”Enanga told journalists.

He explained that the gang mainly operates around Wilson and Wiliam streets in the city centre, Kololo, Kawempe, Kireka, Kisenyi, Industrial Area, Kabalagala, Namirembe road and as far as Jinja city.

According to Enanga,the gang was tracked using CCTV cameras to show their activities.

He said the two gang leaders also participated in last week’s incident targeting the Ethiopian diplomat.

“We have arrested Pancho several times and benefitted from the non-stringent bail terms.”

Enanga said they are investigating another attack on a Chinese national where a fellow Chinese was seen in the car that transported the attackers.

Motorcycles blacklisted

The police spokesperson said at least seven motorcycles used during these attacks and robberies have been blacklisted by police.

“We have seven motorcycles identified and blacklisted. We are working very hard to ensure we impound them for being used in these attacks. We are also continuing to trace for all suspects believed to have participated in these attacks.”

The police spokesperson however asked members of the public to always come to the help of victims in case of these attacks.

“A number of footages where people have been attacked, if you observe the circumstances, there are other members of the public including bystanders, motorists and other people on boda bodas who don’t assist victims. We urge the public to be more courageous when we witnesses some of these attacks and come to the help of victims,”Enanga urged.