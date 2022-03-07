The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and partners have teamed up to support districts in Karamoja sub region to implement the Parish Development Model efficiently.

A five-day training of government officials from the Kaabong and Moroto districts to provide them with transformational knowledge on the PDM was concluded last week.

Sarah Anyokorit, The World Food Programme (WFP) Policy Officer said that training capacities will be improved to operationalise the PDM implementation effectively.

“WFP has always emphasized its life-saving agenda, which focused mainly on providing relief in times of need, but they are now focusing more on the changing aspects of life,” Anyokorit said.

The PDM is the latest government approach aimed at tackling poverty starting at the parish level. It was launched on February 26.

Isaac Obai, the National Program Coordinator for Social Protection at the International Labor Organization (ILo), said the PDM offers various stakeholders, including the ILO, the opportunity to support government initiatives in reaching the most vulnerable people in the communities

He added that with the Kaabong district, ILO and WFP have jointly identified gaps that can be addressed to strengthen the capacity of local leaders of Kaabong and Moroto to implement the PDM.