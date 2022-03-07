Guidelines to be followed have been issued as claims for members’ midterm claims started on Monday online and at various NSSF branches across the country.

President Museveni in January assented to the amended National Social Security Fund Bill 2021 to allow workers who have saved for over 10 years and have reached 45 years of age are allowed 20% midterm access to their savings with NSSF.

Consequently, a ministerial statutory instrument was put in place to allow saver access part of their money.

On Monday, NSSF started receiving claims virtually and at various branches across the country from eligible savers to be able to access part of their savings in accordance with the law.

At the NSSF headquarters at Workers’ House in Kampala, several savers were seen queuing up in a bid to get to know the procedure whereas others were seen filling their details in forms provided.

NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba said whereas claims can be made virtually through their website(www.nssfug.org/midterm) , the same process can be done physically at the 20 NSSF branches across the country.

Guidelines

According to Byarugaba, for one to be able start the process, they must have an NSSF number, passport photo, bank account, phone number and national ID as requirements.

“We need all of these items because it is the only way we can verify it is you. You have got to match 100% on these items in order to qualify,”Byarugaba said.

The NSSF Managing Director revealed that those to receive below shs3 million in total as their midterm access will be free to receive their cash via MTN mobile money or Airtel money and can apply through the same system.

He however noted that these will also go through the same process of verification, noting that by March 17, 2022, everything will be ready for the first saver to receive their midterm cash.

For those with claims worth more than shs3 million, they can do it at the NSSF branches and Kololo airstrip.

Airtel:

Dial *185*7*5# and select Midterm Benefits, accept terms and conditions, enter NSSF number, enter NIN, select payment month and day and confirm with your Airtel Money PIN. You will receive an SMS to confirm your submission.

MTN;

Dial *165*6*4# to get started, select NSSF, Midterm Benefits, accept terms and conditions, enter NSSF number, enter NIN, select payment month and date and confirm with your mobile money PIN. You will receive a confirmation SMS.

Qualification

According to section 20A(2) of the amended NSSF Act 2021, a member who is 40 years of age and above who has made contributions to the fund for at least 10 years is eligible to access a sum not exceeding 20% of his accrued benefits.

The law also allows a member who has a disability, is of 40 years of age and above and has made contributions to the fund for at least 10 years to access 50% of his accrued benefits.