The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development together with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) have resumed the annual countrywide sensitisation of Ugandans on fuel quality and quantity at different fuel stations in the country.

This follows the lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The fuel marking and quality monitoring program implemented by government, is designed to control and monitor the quality of petroleum products in the entire supply chain in Uganda.

This is ongoing in North Western and Western Uganda districts of Masindi, Hoima, Kyenjojo, FortPortal and Kasese.

During the sensitisation, the UNBS Principal Analyst and field supervisor of the fuel marking program, Peter Kitimbo, revealed that the program has enormously reduced fuel adulteration in the country to less than 1%.

“When we started the fuel quality monitoring program in 2000, the fuel adulteration rates were at 30%. Today however, the rates are down to less than 1% which is good for the consumer,”Kitimbo said.

Fuel adulteration refers to an illegal introduction of any foreign substance into fuel to increase its quantity, leading to non-compliance with standard specifications.

Fuel adulteration is dangerous because it damages engines of automobiles and cheats the consumer.

Following its mandate to ensure consumer protection, the government introduced the fuel marking programme which ensures that all fuel meant for local consumption is marked at the border points.

When buying fuel at a filling station, motorists were urged to ensure that there is a “break” between the preceding delivery and the next one and the pump sales indicators are set back to zero.

They were asked to keep an eye on sales indicator up to indication of desired volume.

Officials said that there’s a tendency of the fuel station’s management displaying lower prices on billboards to attract clients yet the actual pump prices are higher.

Though not very common, officials said that pump technicians may make errors during setting of new pump prices. For example a mistake may arise where, say, Shs 200,000= is paid and the pump actually delivers Shs 20,000= worth of fuel, or vice versa.