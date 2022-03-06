The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, who is also the Chairman NRM Diaspora League has called upon young artist to stay committed to the ruling NRM and keep educating people about the party’s various achievements through music.

Walusimbi made the call while meeting a group of young artists under their umbrella body ‘Active Musical network’ at the NRM party headquarters in Kampala.

While addressing the group, Walusimbi challenged them to stay committed to their party and continue selling its good image through publicising the various achievements that have been attained overtime since the party took over power.

“As young artists, it is your role to sell the good image of the party through composing songs that publicise its massive achievements,” Walusimbi said.

” A lot has been achieved but little is publicized. I call upon you to be our ambassadors by providing true information to the public since you have a big stage.”

He thanked the group’s chairperson, Daisy Namayanja for ensuring that the musicians in the association remain committed and focused.

Amb. Walusimbi pledged to support them to shoot a video of a song for President Museveni known as ‘’Kigaalo’’ and pledged to continue funding their activities

“As youth, you’re our ambassadors in the different communities because your music is the voice of the party out there. Since NRM is the party in government, utilize every opportunity you have to ensure that your music attracts more youth to the party,” he said.

“I pledge to ensure that you also benefit from government programs like Emyooga and the recently launched Parish Development Model to enable you to boost your income,’’ Walusimbi said, attracting a thunderous applause from the excited young artists.

Walusimbi also applauded the NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong for initiating the NRM ideological clinics, which he said is a great initiative that will change the mindset of Ugandans and also open new chapters for the young people.

“I want to thank the NRM Secretary General for introducing the ideological clinics that happen every Thursday. These have proved to be the change makers in our community through educating Ugandans and mostly the youth about their role in national building. I urge you to always follow these sessions so that you can acquire more knowledge and a deep understanding of how the party operates.”

He also assured the youth that the top NRM leaders shall continue meeting them to draft a way forward on how best they can support them boost their music and talent identification.

Speaking on behalf of the artists, Namayanja Daisy thanked Amb. Walusimbi together with other party officials for hosting them and giving them hope.

She pledged that they will continue selling the good image of the party through composing educative songs.

The meeting was attended by over 50 young musicians.

On her part Irene Kröger an actress and recording artist from Germany thanked the youth for their patience and commitment towards their party.

She pledged to continue mobilising and encouraging more youth to utilize the field of music to advocate all achievements of the government

“We are going to work together to ensure that talents of the youth are tapped into since music is a full-time employment,”she said.