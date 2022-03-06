Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a man committed suicide having failed to find a job for two years since his graduation.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Brian Wetaka, a resident of Ntinda graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Chemical Engineering from Kyambogo University in 2019 but returned to his former lecturer room at the university and committed suicide.

The incident happened On Friday (04.03.2022) in Kyambogo University at the Engineering Building at about 8am . The police were informed about the incident by a private security guard, who guards the building, and officers responded,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He said whereas the body has been taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for postmortem, experts are also analyzing a note left behind by the deceased before his death.

“Our scene of crime investigators were also able to recover a suspected suicide note with wordings “I have decided to end my life because of stress.” It has been exhibited and our experts are analysing it,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said the exact cause of the suicide are not yet known but investigations are still ongoing.