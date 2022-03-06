Bwindi impenetrable national park is Uganda’s leading gorilla trekking destination. Though most people think of gorilla trekking in Bwindi as simply a visit to Bwindi impenetrable forest; the story is relatively different. The park is divided into four gorilla trekking sectors.

There are mainly three things to consider when choosing a gorilla trekking sector in Bwindi impenetrable forest national park; your itinerary, your accommodation budget and the gorilla trekking experience.

Your Uganda Self Drive Safari Itinerary

There are a number of gorilla safari itineraries out there. From the short ones like the 3 Days Gorilla Safari in Bwindi Forest to long ones that have a single gorilla trek, double gorilla treks, or even triple gorilla treks. Whether you are considering a single gorilla trek or double gorilla trek, your itinerary will play a big role in choosing your gorilla trekking sector in Bwindi.

In case you have a relaxed itinerary. That is; an itinerary with breaks for as long as a full day; then you can trek in any gorilla sector in Bwindi impenetrable forest national park. You will not have to worry about failing to catch your next activity on the itinerary as well as trying arriving to your gorilla lodge relatively late.

In case you already have a tight itinerary, then you might have to be keen on the gorilla trekking sector. Buhoma sector is easier to access in case you are coming from Queen Elizabeth national park while Ruhija sector is easier to access in case you are considering a stop in Kabale or connecting to lake Bunyonyi after your gorilla trek.

Rushaga Sector would be the best option in case you are planning to connect to Rwanda after your time in Bwindi impenetrable forest national park. Nkuringo sector would be your second best option in case you fail to get permits in Rushaga sector.

Accommodation Budget

It should be noted; all sectors have both up market safari lodges and low end safari lodges. The difference lies in the diversity of choice in terms of accommodation offered by each sector. Therefore when it comes to the diversity of accommodation, there is no sector that can beat Buhoma sector.

Buhoma sector is the a legendary gorilla trekking sector in Uganda. It was the first place to be habituated for gorilla tourism in Bwindi. This is also implies it was the first place to conduct gorilla trekking in the Bwindi National Park. Therefore having been in the gorilla trekking business for the longest time, it gives it an edge in terms of accommodation compared to all the other sectors.

Rushaga Sector would be rated the second best gorilla trekking destination in regard to the quality of accommodation. It is the sector with the highest number of habituated gorilla families in Uganda. It is also the only place in Uganda where the gorilla habituation experience takes place.

The sector has a diversity of accommodation ranging from campsites, budget lodges, mid range lodges to high end lodges. In case you wish to have diversity in the choice of accommodation Rushaga sector comes second to Buhoma sector.

Ruhija Sector is the third best trekking location in regard to accommodation. The sector does not have a lot of lodges but its deficit is covered up by its proximity to Buhoma sector of the Bwindi impenetrable forest national park. It is very possible to spend a night in the Buhoma sector and still trek gorillas in Ruhija sector. However if you are not an early riser, you will have to stick to finding a lodge in Ruhija sector that fits your budget.

Nkuringo sector is the least popular gorilla trekking sector in Bwindi impenetrable forest national park. It also has limited accommodation. Its deficit is covered up by Rushaga sector. However it should be noted; Nkuringo sector is the best trekking location in case you are spending the night at Lake Mutanda resort.

Gorilla Trekking Experience In Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park

Each gorilla sector in Bwindi impenetrable forest tends to offer a distinct experience. Therefore when choosing a gorilla sector, you have to keep in mind the gorilla trekking experience you are looking out for.

Ruhija Sector is the most recommended sector in case you wish to have a steep hiking experience. Among all the four gorilla trekking sectors of Bwindi impenetrable forest national park, Ruhija sector is found on the highest altitude.

Nkuringo Sector is most recommended for long hikes. The terrains are not as steep as those of Ruhija sector. Buhoma sector and Rushaga sector are most recommended for the diversity of choice in terms of the gorilla families. Unfortunately you cannot choose a gorilla family before the trekking date.

In case you are interested in a particular gorilla family, it is recommended to consider trekking in either July or August. These being peak months, it implies that there is a likelihood that all families will be available for trekking on a particular day. With that at the back of your mind, you just have to approach the sector warden to place in your request of trekking a specific gorilla family in that given sector.

This is impossible in the low seasons because sometimes by the time you reach the park office, the rangers might have already prepared for trekking a particular gorilla family already. Your request might not be honored because it was not in the arrangement prior. However with a good tour operator/ tour guide there is a possibility of trekking a gorilla family of your choice.

There are other things to consider when choosing a sector in Bwindi forest national park but these three factor are the most compelling to make your Gorilla Safari in Uganda memorable.