Doctors under their umbrella Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have asked the Health Monitoring Unit not to only focus their investigation on Mulago Hospital regarding the allegation of corruption but also other health departments in the country.

The remarks were made during a press briefing held in Kampala to point out different areas they think should also be critically investigated in the health sector.

The remarks followed the arrest of Mulago National Referral Hospital executive director, Dr. Byarugaba Baterana on allegations of corruption that could have seen Shs 28.8 billion meant for running health affairs at Mulago disappear.

Baterana was arrested on Tuesday as the Health Monitoring Unit investigates what authorities said was mismanagement of the national referral hospital.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, UMA president Oledo Samuel Odongo said the arrest of Baterana was just the tip of the ice burg, adding that there is more rot in the health sector and should be extensively investigated

He asked the Health Monitoring Unit to expedite investigations in the $ 50 million allocated for the harmonisation and standardisation health services at Mulago Hospital five years back but up to today the situation remains unchanged.

“This money was released to Mulago hospital over five years for uplifting Mulago to a state of art for specialised care. Up to now the construction team which is responsible for the uplifting of Mulago have not finished these responsibilities and roles. Patients are busy carrying water from the first floor to the fifth. Why is Mulago incomplete up to now?” he queried.

He revealed that Mulago receives over Shs 62 billion annually for the day to day operations but it is so absurd that utilities are wanting and necessities are not harmonised.

“I call upon our colleagues; let’s maintain the highest level of professionalism. What has happened in Mulago is the total red flag in other units too. The investigations must be cross-cutting from top to bottom where the money is released from to where the final user is so that we have a comprehensive report over this matter, ”he said.

Dr. Joel Mirembe from the Uganda Medical Association expressed his discontent with the Health Service Commission for failing to recruit health staff leaving over 3000 vacancies.

This he explained could be because of the bribe seeking embedded in the commission hence failure to fill these spaces.