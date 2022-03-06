The chancellor of Clark International University, Bishop Zac Niringiye has said the survival syndrome among young people has become the main reason to work, something that has to be discouraged.

Niringiye was speaking at the graduation ceremony at Clark University where 340 students graduated in various disciplines.

He noted that Uganda has leaders whose only motivation is to survive. He said this leads to greed and eventually destroys societies.

He noted the flourishing of human dignity is linked with work, that is why unemployment is a curse to humanity, therefore Ugandans must work not just for survival.

He urged the graduates to create a culture of hard work to inspire action that transforms societies.

Former Vision Group C.E.O Robert Kabushenga who gave the commencement speech tasked the graduates to learn new skills beyond those they have acquired at the university.

Clarke International University is a member of the Clarke Group of Companies, a conglomerate of companies in agribusiness, healthcare, education, hospitality, leisure and philanthropy. The companies in the group are majority owned by physician, politician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Ian Clarke.

The university incorporated the Uganda Health Management Institute (UHMI), and the International Hospital School of Nursing (IHSON) as the two founding faculties.