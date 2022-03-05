Uber has announced a partnership with driving schools in Kampala to provide training for UberBoda driver-partners on road and vehicle safety.

The initiative is part of a solution to ensure that drivers are equipped from a safety perspective, following which they will be provided with certification highlighting the completed modules on traffic regulations.

The is aimed at reducing road crashes which have claimed a number of lives due to a number of factors such as reckless driving, failure to understand the traffic laws among others.

In Kampala, boda bodas play a critical role in moving people and goods across the city.

Frans Hiemstra, the general manager, Sub Saharan Africa ( SSA) for Uber, told The Nile Post during a news briefing that this informal industry is a significant source of income for an estimated 150,000 people within Kampala and a million across the country.

This, he said, makes it a priority for them to commit to safety initiatives and local partnerships to enhance boda operations in the country.

“We are proud of the investment we have made across Uganda to empower the men and women that drive with Uber. Safety is of utmost importance to us, and this is why we are collaborating with driving schools to provide training to boda drivers on road safety, given the widespread usage of bodas in Kampala,” he said.

Speaking on the partnership, Innocent Muhangi, the chief executive officer, Uganda Driving Standards Agency said they are committed to improving drivers’ skills and training and enhancing road safety in Uganda.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Uber to provide boda boda drivers with the requisite training to equip them on safe driving,” Muhangi said.

He noted that they anticipate to train more than 5000 boda riders this year.

He said that they are committed than ever to play a critical role in complementing existing public transportation infrastructure, while creating more economic opportunities for Ugandans.