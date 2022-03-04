After three years of Lockdown, Ugandans are excited for the first major international showdown, the first ever Reggae Jamaica Uganda Connect after COVID 19 pandemic keep us in our homes only to view online concerts.

In partnership with Next Radio, Pilsner lager and organised by One Time Marketing & Yard1 Promote; this 11th March 2022, at the Uganda Museum, we celebrate Reggae with Reggae legends from both Jamaica and Uganda headlined by the Jamaica Reggae Legend; Turbulence.

“Next Radio is sponsoring the first post lockdown Reggae Concert for the love of great music and upful vibes. The one thing that stands out about reggae music is THE VIBE & that’s what Next Radio all about. It will be a vibe!” Nicholas Ngobi, Brand Manager Next Radio.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Sheldon Campbell aka Turbulence is a 42 year old Reggae Artist who was discovered in 1999 and has since released global hits such as; Notorious, Nutty Pon Her Frontline, They say, Do Good and We got the love before collaborating with Anthony B on their 2008 master hit Real Warriors which to date is the inspiration of most Dancehall Artists in Uganda and Africa.

Some of his current hits include; Defenders featuring Anthony B and Celebration of Life an inspirational song for having survived the Pandemic. The biggest attraction and exciting fact about this concert is that Turbulence has never been to Uganda and is very enthusiastic to share his passion, contacts, and industry experience with our country.

The show will also feature our Reggae-Dancehall stars; Joze Chameleone, Shanks Vivi Dee, Mighty Son, Vampino, Kemishan, Vinka,Zex Birangi langi, Henry Tigan,

Sera Marley, Zulanda, Baba Raa, General Czaabu,, Lady Slyke,Latif School of Fashion – Special Talent Exhibition, Top Djs,MCs and Dancers.

As said; ‘No Body can Stop Reggae’, Lets meet up and jam to the biggest international reggae show in Uganda this 11th March 2022 at Uganda Museum from 12noon till late. The entrance fees are 25,000UGX (Ordinary), 250,00UGX (Table of 4people), 50,000UGX (VIP).

Remember, COVID 19 is still with us so the show will strictly follow Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures.