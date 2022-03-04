The Ethiopian Embassy in Uganda in partnership with the African Youth Caucus, on Friday held a dialogue to discuss cooperation among Nile basin countries on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Held virtually, the dialogue was attended by the Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda H.E. Alemtsehay Meseret, Mr. Zerihun Abebe , a senior diplomat and member of the GERD tripartite negotiating team, journalists and African youth representatives.

Delivering her remarks, ambassador Meseret revealed that GERD is progressing very well with over 84 % of the construction work, which includes civil, mechanical, and electrical works, now completed. She added that one of the thirteen turbines has already started generating electricity.

Meseret noted that the dam will address the quest of basic electricity demand by 65 million Ethiopians who suffer due to the lack of electricity. This, she says will address the country’s economic endeavours.

From regional perspective, the ambassador said that the dam will generate enough power which will boost intra-regional energy trade especially in the Sub-Saharan Africa where there is low power generation.

She also underscored that finalising the ratification process of the CFA and forming the Nile River Basin Commission is the best way to go forward to cooperate on the Nile River.

Dr. Andrew, the chairman of the African youth caucus, highlighted the importance of the special series on GERD and cooperation in the Nile Basin to the youth.

Andrew emphasised that Pre-colonial agreements are no longer relevant for a 21st century Nile Basin Cooperation and in the GERD, and advised that issues be solved through better efforts to seek technical compromise between all three countries as the AU retains its place as the best option for independent dispute resolution.

Meanwhile, Zerihun Abebe, a senior diplomat and a member of the GERD tripartite negotiating team, explained the socio-economic, political and legal perspectives of the Nile River and the Dam.

Abebe also disclosed the progresses and achievements made in the trilateral engagement and negotiation over GERD since 2011 and mentioned the 2015 Declaration of Principle signed among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

Abebe highlighted that the negotiations have so far, yielded positive results as downstream countries accepted the cardinal principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of the obligation not to cause significant harm.

However, he decried the politicisation and securitisation of the Nile river by the downstream countries, something he says has sabotaged a possible and better cooperation among all the riparian countries.

Garang Kuot Lester, member of the East African Community Youth Ambassadors Platform for South Sudan, mentioned that the issue of water resource management cannot be overemphasized in the Nile Basin.

He said that despite the historical controversies surrounding the management of Nile waters among the countries of Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt and Uganda, there is need to use the Nile waters to propel development and address pressing economic challenges remains undisputable.

Kuot further applauded the government of Ethiopia of constructing the biggest dam on the continent without taking huge loans like it has been the case in other African countries