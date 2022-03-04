The Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations (UN), Adonia Ayebare has explained why Uganda chose to abstain in the UN vote against Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

The ambassador, while appearing on NBS Television’s NBS Frontline on Thursday evening said that Uganda’s interest is peace and choosing any sides would have placed the country in a tight corner.

“I abstained in the UN vote against Russia. It was a decision from my government,” Ayebare said.

“Uganda’s interest is in peace. Once you take sides, you can’t solve the crisis,” he added.

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to adopt a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At least 141 countries in the 193-member body demanded that Moscow immediately withdraw its forces from the soil of its sovereign neighbour.

The final tally of the vote on the resolution, entitled “Aggression against Ukraine,” was 141 for 5 against, with Uganda being part of the 35 abstentions.

Ugandans on social media had reacted to the vote, saying that Uganda’s abstinence could be interpreted to mean that the Kampala government is in support of Russia’s invasion, something the ambassador said that is not true.

“We have worked with both Russia and the West. This vote was not pro-Russia. We are saying we need peace,” Ayebare stressed.

Ayebare said that as the incoming chair of the Non- aligned Movement(NAM) neutrality is key.

“Uganda will continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally,” he said.