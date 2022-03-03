Swangz Avenue’s Veronica Nakiyinji aka Vinka has dropped a brand new song titled Fimbo, a love ballad to become her second song after her maternity leave.

In the new love ballad, Fimbo , Vinka praises her man and how he showers her with love and care through a Fimbo.

Written by Yesse Oman Rafiki, the song is a fusion of both the Luganda and Swahili languages.

The audio was done by Elia Keys and video shot by Swangz Avenues Marvin Musoke.

The video is full of life because of the way it was put together. The couple of vixens doing the perfect choreography in the theatre is an exclusive highlight that gives the video a tick.

Vinka’s fashion sense and style especially when it comes to business like music videos can never really disappoint and the outfits like the yellow and black overall in the video was top of the fashion game.

National Theatre had part of the video shot from there and the indoor setting brought life to the perfect colouring and shots in the video.

Vinka is one of the female musicians who released just a single song during the time the music industry was on a total lock down and this she says is because she had given music a break and decided to focus on giving birth and giving her family enough time.

Previously in 2020, Vinka released a song every month and all was going music.

She is known for having a hit song every year, a thing that has kept her game high off other female Ugandan musicians.

Mid last year she bounced back with a hit dance and gospel song titled “Thank God” which has been doing well on different streams and topping charts on local both local and international media platforms.

Vinka also just returned to Kampala from her upcountry tour in areas of Gulu , Arua , Nebbi, Eregu, Koboko and from which all the shows were a sellout.