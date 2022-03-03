Uganda was among the few countries that abstained as the United Nations voted for a resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a call for the immediate withdrawal of its forces on Wednesday.

In an emergency session of the UN’s general assembly, 141 of the 193 member states voted for the resolution to condemn Russia, 35 abstained, and five voted against the resolution.

“The UN deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Russian Federation should immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces,” the UN resolution said.

“Russia’s military operations in Ukraine are on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades and that urgent action is needed to save this generation from the scourge of war.”

The UN Assembly’s resolution therefore urged the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict and reaffirmed the assembly’s commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

However, the resolution was not supported by Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea , Russia and Syria.

The UN director at the International Crisis Group, Richard Gowan said whereas the resolution is not legally binding, it is an expression of the views of the UN membership aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and its ally, Belarus.

Uganda abstains

During the vote, Uganda was among the 35 countries including Africans that abstained from the vote.

Among others who abstained were Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Vietnam and South Africa.

Commenting about the development, Adonia Ayebare Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations confirmed the abstinence that he was said was for a reason.

“As incoming chair of the Non- aligned Movement(NAM) Neutrality is key. Uganda will continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally,”Ayebare tweeted.

Whereas many Ugandans have in the past have asked for their country’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, yesterday’s development seems to have shed light to where Uganda falls in regards the conflict.