One person was shot dead as operatives from the Crime Intelligence directorate and Flying Squad Unit pursued members of a gang captured on CCTV cameras robbing an Ethiopian diplomat in broad day light.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media , Dawit Kasa, a diplomat with the Ethiopian Embassy was targeted by a gang that was traveling on boda bodas.

In an incident that happened on February 25,2022, along Price Charles Drive in Kololo, Kasa who was carrying a bag on a boda boda was sandwiched by the gang that intercepted the motorcycle he was moving on and beat him.

Whereas he sought refugee from nearby boda bodas who he thought could help, these also pounced on him and eventually his bag that contained shs2.8 million, laptop and phones were stolen before the gang members jumped on their boda bodas and vanished in thin air.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, a similar incident was last week reported along Buganda Road where the gang members robbed another person.

He noted that using the CCTV footage , police following intelligence leads carried out an operation that saw four persons believed to have participated in these two incidents arrested.

“The suspects have been identified as Abdullamani Bakata alias Pancho , Nsubuga Emmanuel , Wanandya Agustine and Muwanda Ivan. Exhibits including 20 mobile phones, ATM cards and IDs of different nationals suspected to have been robbed, were recovered from their base of operation,”Owoyesigyire said.

One shot dead

Owoyesigyire noted that during the arrest, one of the suspects tried to fight with the officers and was shot during the exchange.

“During the operation, the task teams also shot and put out of action one suspect only identified as Alipanda. It is alleged that officers met serious resistance while arresting Alipanda and a bullet was discharged by one of the officers injuring him. He later succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mulago hospital. His body was later conveyed to city mortuary Mulago while investigations into the shooting incident have also commenced.”

Police noted that before the raid on the hideout, security had got information that the deceased had participated in several robberies including one along Buganda Road where shs7 million was robbed and other devices as well as another incident of rape and robbery that happened at a home in Kayunga.

“He also participated in a robbery at Mini price where he led a group to rob Abdallah Wanda of shs16 million and but also led 17 suspects at Jinja CPS to escape from lawful custody.”

Owoyesigyire said the gang is big and efforts to look for other members who are still on the run is still on.

If the recoveries by police and the incidents they have been involved in are to go by, the gang seems to be targeting foreign nationals.

The gang that moves in a group of over five boda bodas each with at least two occupants then intercepts their victims and rob them clean.

In the past, members of gangs that operate in a similar fashion have been captured on CCTV camera robbing members of the public, especially foreign nationals whom they seem to target and trail.

However, a number of the members of the gang have been arrested and remanded.