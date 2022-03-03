Over the previous months, Swangz Avenue’s Azawi has been all over the moon flourishing in success and like her song My Year, 2022 is already being her year.

Having held a successful tour of the northern Uganda, the singer has recorded yet another form of success.

Priscilla Zawedde aka Azawi has now been named as part of the African artists to look out for in the year 2022 by MTV Base.

MTV Base is a pay television music channel from Paramount Networks Uk and Austrilia that focuses on different musical genres like hip hop, R&B, reggae, funk, soul and dance music.

Officially signed to Swangz Avenue record label in November, 2019 after years of struggling to make it big in music, the singer is currently one of the big artistes in Uganda and African music at large.

After releasing her debut single, Quinamino, which won a lot of fans to her brand name and massive air play, Azawi never looked back.

Her voice and lyrical maturity have continued to top the music game in Uganda’s music industry.

She has over the years been described by many as being consistent and one with a rich musical content.

On February 28th 2020, Azawi dropped her debut first track EP called “Lo Fit”, which featured songs like Crazy Lover, Repeat It, Mbinyumirwa and Quinamino.

Last year on Independence Day, she released her debut ‘African Music’ album and it did not disappoint .

The album been trending on different music streams and topping countdowns on different media platforms globally.

The album has featured top songs for party lovers like Party Mood, Majje that features Fik Fameica, Slow Dancing, Ache for you and Nkuchekele featuring Eddy Kenzo and has given challenge to many to pick favourite songs .

Many have attributed this to her management that is said to have given it their whole in terms of beats and lyrics.

The ‘African Music’ album so far has got over 1.5M streams already on different channels and platforms with her song Ache for you being ranked by apple as one of the best songs of the year 2021.

Azawi being top of her career has been featured on different international platforms for interviews like the BBC spotlight.

Last year, the 25-year-old musician was recognized with over eight accolades from big Ugandan recognised awards events.

This year, Azawi will be travelling to the United Kingdom and Turkey for a musical and media tour.