KCB Bank Uganda, has extended a donation of shs8.3 million to Noah’s Ark Children’s Ministry Uganda (NACMU), a children’s home in Mukono district, to cater to basic needs and improve the lives of at least 200 vulnerable children in the home.

The grant was extended to the ministry through KCB Foundation, the bank’s corporate social responsibility arm which operates humanitarian activities under five pillars of health, education, environment, humanitarian, and twekozese.

“We are pleased to join hands with Noah’s Ark Children’s Ministry, to make a difference in the lives of the many children at this home. We believe that by working together towards a worthy common objective, we can bring more joy to the children but most importantly, enable them to live a decent and fulfilling life,” said Julius Busingye, the KCB Bank Uganda, Corporate Relationship Manager.

NACMU was founded in 1999 by Peter Buitendijk and his wife Pita Buitendijk as a non-denominational Christian organization to provide a home for vulnerable children in the community.

The home to date supports over 200 vulnerable children in Mukono district.

While receiving the cheque, Peter Buitendijk, founder of Noah’s Ark Children’s Ministry Uganda thanked KCB Bank Uganda for the continuous support towards aiding communities in need and encouraged them to keep up the excellent job.

“The support you have extended to these children will go a long way in helping us provide them with food, clothing, school operations and to keep them in good health while enhancing their standard of living,” he explained.

Noah’s Ark Children’s Ministry Uganda currently operates a children’s home, a nursery, primary and secondary schools, and a medical clinic, therefore, the donation from KCB Uganda is going to aid in the running of these operations.

For the learning syllabus, the School boasts of an integrated curriculum where students have the opportunity to undergo the Primary Leaving Examination, Uganda Certificate of Education, and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, examined by Uganda National Examination Board.

In addition, the learners attain practical skills in woodwork, hairdressing, agriculture, among other fields,

and they are examined by the Directorate of Industrial Training.

Upon completion of the curriculum, the students are awarded certificates.

KCB Foundation is responding to the ‘No poverty ’ United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) among the nine SDGs that were embraced by KCB Bank Group, the parent firm of KCB Bank Uganda, in 2013.

“KCB Foundation is keen on exploring challenges in the communities within which it operates to help disadvantaged people at large under the humanitarian pillar and attain business sustainability,” Busingye concluded.