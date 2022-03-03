The association of atheists in Kenya has written to the education ministry seeking a ban on prayer days in public schools ahead of national examinations.
The group says the prayer days are in contravention to students’ rights.
Public schools have a tradition of organising for prayer days before students sit for national examinations.
Schools have this week called parents to join in the tradition to pray for a smooth examination period.
“Most Kenyans have gone through a public education system where organised, mandatory observance of religious practice was a must,” the atheist association wrote in part.
The group says children should be left to make their own unbiased decisions about religion.
Source: BBC
Leave a Reply