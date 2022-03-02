Pollicy, a feminist technology collective based in Uganda has rollout digital programme geared towards bridging the digital gender gap through training and empowerment of 200,000 women with basic digital skills.

This initiative is dedicated to bringing swift solutions to the problems and continued prevalence of the digital gender divide that disproportionately affect young women.

This initiative will be taken across Uganda, Tanzania and the larger African continent by fostering the absence of economic wellbeing on the continent.

The roll out follows a subsequent research done in 2020 titled; Alternative Reality.

Alternative internet conducted in five countries by Pollicy, indicated that Uganda had experienced the highest number of online gender based violence against women with staggering figure of about 32.8%, followed by Ethiopia at 31%, Kenya 28%, Senegal 25 and South Africa with 23.3% according to the study.

Activists told The Nile Post, that through the up-skilling and intentional inclusion of more young women in the digital space, young women can get access to digital tools and exposure to more meaningful digital use.

They said this would help in the implementation of innovative initiatives like the digital ambassadors program that provide customised solutions which aim to close the digital gender divide through the creation of access to technology, digital literacy and online safety.

Neema Iyer, the founder and managing director at Pollicy noted that the digital ambassadors program will promote initiatives and projects that will tackle the great societal challenges and biases such as harmful societal norms and inequitable access to education that have encouraged the marginalisation and exclusion of women in participating and beneﬁting from the growing digital ecosystem in Africa.

The study found that 1-3 women had experienced some form of online violence. This she alluded to the fact that 30% of men are likely to own mobile phones as opposed to women.

Navina Mutabazi, the program coordinator, feminist movement and advocacy at Pollicy, noted that, this program will kick off with the training of 200,000 girls; 100,000 in Uganda and 100,000 girls in Tanzania.