The State House Health Monitoring Unit has said the arrest of Mulago Executive Director, Dr. Byarugaba Baterana stems from the shs28.8 billion allegedly spent by the national referral hospital but unaccounted for.

Baterana was on Tuesday arrested together with five other senior officials from Mulago.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the State House Health Monitoring Unit director, Dr.Warren Namara said following complaints by some members of the public in April last year, they started investigation into the procurement processes, drugs, human resource management and finances at the hospital leading to a number of queries that culminated into Baterana’s arrest.

“A total of 65 staff both serving and retired were interviewed and statements recorded and so far it has been established that a total of shs974 million is unaccounted for the period of two years of July 2019 to 2021. The accounting officer(Baterana) failed to notify the Accountant General about missing vouchers amounting to shs5.27 billion” Dr.Namara said.

He explained that in November 2016, Mulago contracted two companies including MS Setramaco International Limited and MS Convention World Limited to provide a number of services including running the laundry machines,central sterile supply department and steam boilers among others.

He noted that investigations based on forged job cards, worked completion certificates and duplicated activities indicated that the two companies were paid by Mulago close to shs20 billion but this was never accounted for an causing loss to government under dubious and fictitious payments.

Suspicious procurement

The State House Health Monitoring Unit also explained that investigations unearthed suspicious procurement processes of medicines and other medical supplies done by private health facilities.

“The investigating team also conducted verification of supplies allegedly procured from First Pharmacy by the hospital. The verifications were prompted upon establishing from IFMS payment statements obtained from the Accountant General indicating that during the period under investigation, Mulago had paid First Pharmacy a total of shs1.4 billion as payments for medicines procured and supplied under emergency orders presumably after running out of National Medical Stores supplied stocks,”Dr.Namara said.

He explained that further investigations indicated that there were anomalies in the said procurement from the private pharmacy.

The State House Health Monitoring Unit boss also noted that they found several other anomalies with the procurement process and supply of drugs to Mulago hospital.

Arrest

He noted that a month back, the unit invited Dr.Baterana to explain a few issues with the anomalies and that he told them he was not well and that he would only appear later with his lawyer.

Dr.Namara explained that on the agreed date, the Mulago hospital boss never showed up, prompting the unit to swing into action arresting him.

He said Dr.Baterana is currently being held on charges of false accounting ,causing financial loss to government and embezzlement.

Asked to comment about claims that Dr.Baterana is a victim of fights between officials from Mulago Hospital and counterparts from the Health Ministry, the State House Health Monitoring Unit boss dismissed the same as baseless allegations.

He insisted that the unit does not work on the whims of any individual.

“That is speculation. We dont fight people’s wars. If people have wars, let them fight their own wars,” he said.