The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has deflated the newly launched Parish Development Model (PDM), labeling it a ‘butcherman’ arrangement.

Mpuuga while appearing on NBS TV’s morning breeze said that the PDM is very close to its knees despite being the newest program by the government aimed at income generation.

According to him, the PDM has far more objectives than income generation.

“The heist to which the Parish Development Model was launched was a knee-jerk reaction to political rejection. The regime knows that the country wants to begin anew because of the 35 years of deception,” he said.

He says that money will just be thrown at people, yet their needs are far different. He challenged the government to bring evidence of anyone whose life has changed because of OWC or Emyooga programs which started before the PDM.

“You need a better understanding before launching such a program. Nothing has been done differently with the Parish Development Model to show that there will be a difference with the other programs that failed. Show me a person whose life has changed because of Operation Wealth Creation or Emyooga.”

“I am seeing a kind of “Butcherman arrangement” in the Parish Development Model, and that’s very dangerous when using national resources,” he added.

President Yoweri Museveni last week launched the Parish Development Model (PDM) at Kibuku Primary School, Kibuku District in Bukedi Sub-region.

The Parish Development Model(PDM) aims at helping people from the parish level to increase their household incomes and join the money economy.

It is an extension of the the-whole-of government approach to development as envisaged under the National Development Plan3, with the parish as the lowest administrative and operational hub for delivering services closer to the people and hence fostering economic development.