I congratulate the Afro Arab Youth Council (AAYC) upon the 18 th Anniversary. It has been a really long journey and we are happy to associate with this journey. We celebrate this journey not Just like the other journeys that people celebrate casually, but with humility, vigor and a sense of great achievement.

The Afro Arab Youth Council just like our own National Youth Council, NRM Youth League, and other associations have been a great breeding ground for young leaders. There are several of us now serving in the Cabinet, others in

Parliament, others in Non-Government Organizations, and others at large who have benefited

from the hiring by Afro Arab Youth Council.

Particularly, I was very honored to participate in the Afro Arab Youth Festival 2008 as one of the Committee Members, and I remember I was specifically dealing with the welfare of our Guests and the other participants who were present at Munyonyo. It was a great experience dealing with the majority of our Guests from the Arab world, and other African Countries.

It was a great /laborious assignment to ensure that our Guests stay well such that they have a memorable stay in our beautiful Country and I believe strongly, the Delegates choice of Uganda to host the International Headquarters of the Afro Arab Youth Council was largely based on how they felt they were treated while they participated in that memorable youth meeting. Uganda is very beautiful, rich, and hospitable with all multicultural out lay of the people in this region.

As we celebrate this 18th Anniversary, we want to buttress the achievements registered by Afro Arab Youth Council, to look forward to the future with a broader smile. We used to ask ourselves what more Afro Arab Youth Council can do above what they achieved so far. The journey is still on and the resting and celebration should not take too long. There are still places where Youth are viewed as the problem and not the solution or at least part of the solution.

Many young people in Africa and the Arab World are not yet on the negotiation task, their voices not heard, and treated as second class citizens in their own Countries.

I would like to thank H.E. Y.K Museveni the President of that republic of Uganda for leading the way in Uganda for Youth empowerment. Many democracies have Uganda to refer to and compare in the areas of Youth Empowerment. The rise and growth of the National Youth Council of Uganda and its appendages is testimony that Youth empowerment can bear fruits.

We therefore land that partnership between National Youth Council and Afro Arab Youth Council as a hybrid for Youth Empowerment, training and growth. It is truly the time for youth to shine.

Congratulations AAYC on 18 years but Alutta Continuer!

Hamson Obua

Minister of State for Sports

Government of Uganda