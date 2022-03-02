President Museveni is set to preside over the inaugural meeting of government’s new platform created to carry out oversight role for the performance of government programes .

Named Public Policy Executive Oversight Forum (APEX), the new platform will coordinate planning, budgeting, implementation and monitoring to ensure seamless operations.

According to the statement issued by the presidency, the inaugural meeting will be held this month under the chairmanship of President Museveni and will be attended by key government agencies including Office of the Presidency, OPM, Ministry of Finance, National Planning Authority (NPA), Public Service, Information Communications and Technology among others.

The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda said during the inaugural meeting, the platform secretariat will be presenting its annual report to the president for deliberation and guidance on which course to take.

“This report was drawn by political leaders and a cross section of stakeholders drawn from all corners of the country who contributed to the draft report which is now subject to validation. After the validation, this report shall be presented at the first APEX platform chaired by the president,” Babalanda said.

APEX

Government during a cabinet meeting held on November, 5, 2018, discussed and approved reforms presented by the select sub-committee of the cabinet that was chaired by the Minister of Presidency.

The select committee was charged with the responsibility of delineating the ambiguity and functional overlaps between the Office of the President and that of the Office of Prime Minister.

The sub-committee comprises the Ministry for Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and National Planning Authority.

The platform is mandated to strengthen government programs , monitor their implementation and evaluation for sustainable results.

APEX is meant to ensure citizens receive improved services while providing value for investment.