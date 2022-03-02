The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has said he is the least surprised by the recent scathing attacks coming from opposition Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao on the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its officials.

Mpuuga, who crossed from the DP to NUP says that he has known Mao for quite some time and his attacks are not surprisingly personal.

“The altercations are personal and wouldn’t decipher it to DP. I have known the person of Norbert Mao and for a while, and for the person I know, there are no surprises.”

Mpuuga claims that the comments from Mao are those from a person who is dispirited and frustrated, with an urgent need of help.

“I think he is beyond frustration and I think he is dispirited. Growing up and looking at the days of UYD and what he was, for what he ought to have been and who he is now, I feel he is dispirited and those around him ought to talk to him and let him know all will be well,” he added.

Although Mpuuga agrees with Mao on the need for a united opposition, he says that some individuals in the opposition thought they were patrons of opposition and with patronizing tendencies.

“If there are individuals who believe we are less deserving to lead, that is their problem. And these are individuals who are wiseacres, thinking they own opposition both within and outside Parliament,” he contends.

Mao has in recent days launched attacks on the NUP and its officials, calling them “fake opposition”.

Mao accused the party of hypocrisy, betrayal, and corruption. He in fact warned that a tornado is soon going to expose the party of its filth.

“A tornado is going to blow apart the plumage covering the red rooster’s behind exposing what is hidden. Keep your eyes peeled. You’re holier than thou attitude is a bogus facade for ineptness and corruption. Gulu is hot. Let me have a drink of potted water. I wish I had a fridge,” he said.