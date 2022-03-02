The Minister of State for Education and Sports in charge of Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has expressed concern over the rampant fire outbreaks in schools and consequently called for review of school safety guidelines.

The state minister urged school heads to get back to the basics and ensure that the safety of children while at school is guaranteed.

Kaducu made these remarks oj Tuesday, while officiating the Stir Education – MCF Secondary Project conference at Kampala Serena Hotel.

She said that schools are supposed to have control of entry and exit routes and should go back to the basic where any visitor who enters the school is registered.

“I want to remind our administrators, we need controlled access to the premises in schools,” Kaducu said.

“Every school is supposed to have a secure and non porous perimeter fence, we are supposed to have a perimeter fence that cannot allow somebody to jump over.”

The minister added that schools should boost their surveillance systems and where possible, get CCTV cameras to ensure that the security within the school is in check throughout.

“Another measure that was put in place is to ensure safety within the premises is that schools should recruit guards and they should be vetted. They should be trained in basic security and safety measures,” Kaducu stressed.

The minister added that there are suppposed to be regular spot checks such that administrators know what students have carried.

“Some might have carried matchboxes, some might have carried drugs,” she added.

Kaducu warned that schools that will fall short of these guidelines would be closed because they are putting lives of learners at risk.

The call comes at a time when different stakeholders are concerned over school fires that have become rampant.

Ever since schools reopened on January 10, 2022, after a two year hiatus, a number of schools have since been victims of fire outbreaks with the latest being Good Times Infant School in Kawaala and Bilaal School in Bwaise.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago called for investigations into who is likely to be behind the fires, saying that it can not be a coincidence.